Strictly's Shirley Ballas left shocked by Motsi Mabuse's bold comment

We expect a few surprises during Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing, but Motsi Mabuse made a comment that left even head judge Shirley Ballas shocked.

READ: Strictly fans all have the same complaint following 'bizarre' theme for James Bye's dance

After Helen Skelton and partner Gorka Marquez took to the dancefloor with a foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood, Motsi was absolutely blown away by the routine. Starting her critique, the judge said: "Helen, I just have to say, I adore watching you dance, it's so great, it's so beautiful, and I can see you getting stronger and stronger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas left shocked following Motsi Mabuse's bold comment

"Not just the performance, your dancing is getting stronger. I know it's quite early, but you are giving me some final vibes."

SEE: Claudia Winkleman wows in tiny black dress for Strictly's Halloween special

LOOK: Strictly's Tess Daly wows in sparkly knee-high boots

There was an audible gasp as Motsi finished speaking, with head judge Shirley Ballas looking on in shock that the finals had been mentioned so early.

Even host Tess Daly added: "Whisper it, whisper it. She went there."

Shirley Ballas was shocked by Motsi's comment

Addressing her fellow judge's remark, Shirley added: "Well, slow and steady always wins the race, doesn't it Motsi?"

READ: Strictly's Tony Adams issues apology to Shirley Ballas following previous remarks

Helen and Gorka's dance won unanimous praise from the judges, with Anton du Beke even going so far as to award the routine a nine.

Tess Daly was shocked by Motsi's remarks too

Their strong performance is the latest in a string of great routines from the former Blue Peter presenter who jointly topped the leaderboard last week with her energetic Charleston.

She finished top alongside her Countryfile co-star Hamza Yassin, but she was quick to play down any rumours that a rivalry might develop between the pair.

"[Hamza has] the most calming personality… he's so zen," she said. Have you heard about his lifestyle? He lives in a village in the middle of nowhere and clearly the whole village relies on him for everything.

"He does their shopping, he picks up their prescriptions. I think he’s one of those people put on earth to remind people how to behave. He’s such a nice man. But he hates dogs!"

Hamza added: "The beauty about this group is that we're all in it together, we're having the same feelings… Competition? No. Healthy rivalry? Maybe. But we're all in it to have a good time!"

He then joked about sharing the Glitterball trophy, adding: "They did it in the Olympics, they both shared the gold medal!"

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.