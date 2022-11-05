Shirley Ballas poses up a storm in phenomenal bikini photo

Shirley Ballas delighted fans with the most incredible bikini photo on Saturday as she posed up a storm with her best friend for a special birthday post.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas left shocked by Motsi Mabuse's bold comment

Taking to her Instagram account, the Strictly Come Dancing judge, 62, was a vision as she soaked up the sunshine in a floral strapless bikini which she paired with a straw hat and sunglasses as she stood with her friend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: When did Shirley Ballas start dancing?

Alongside the photo was a heartfelt message which read: "Thinking of my @nathan_d_grundy and wishing with all my heart you have a great 40th birthday with your beautiful husband @grundyalan. My time with you over the years has been so incredibly special. Living with you for so many years are treasured memories. Dancing and laughing and being part of your artistic world was phenomenal[…]"

VIDEO: Strictly's Anton du Beke divides opinion with 'uncomfortable' comment on dance

READ: Everything you need to know about Shirley Ballas' boyfriend Daniel Taylor

"[...] You are and always will be one of my very best friends. Have a beautiful day surrounded by those you love. I’ll be thinking of you from afar. Love you to the moon and back. Love you always and I’m proud of you beyond measure. X #bithdayboy #gratitude #bestfriends."

Shirley looked sensational

The touching update came just after the Strictly star chatted to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards last Monday and made a special revelation about dance partners Nikita Kumin and Ellie Simmonds.

In response to being asked who surprised her the most in the competition, she said: "I would say Nikita and Ellie [surprised her the most] because this week he just blew me away. We have certain steps there's one called the La Passe, it's a stand-up step where the lady passes from side to side, she's the cape.

"He did it on his knees, he took her from side to side… it was phenomenal to watch. So I think she's doing… they're all doing amazing but I was very impressed with her this week."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.