Strictly's Shirley Ballas sends heartfelt message to Len Goodman after sad announcement

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has penned a heartfelt message to Len Goodman after he announced his departure from Dancing with the Stars earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, the Strictly judge, whose son Mark Ballas is a professional dancer on the US show, revealed her sadness before praising him and a labelling him a "true dancing legend".

"My dearest Len Goodman. Where do I start. I'm in awe of you, not only as my past teacher, but also for all the years of service you have given to @dancingwiththestars and @bbcstrictly," she began her emotional post.

"You are, and in my book will always be, a king. Your constructive criticism in helping celebrities improve along with your humour is irreplaceable. An authentic dancer, judge and adjudicator from the head to toe."

Len Goodman has been a judge on DWTS since 2005

She continued: "My heart is full of so many memories with you over the years and I will treasure those forever. I'm sad you are leaving DWTS USA but we gain you back here in UK. You are a super star, a one of a kind human with a talent beyond words. A heart bigger than any ocean.

"Thank you for all you have done for the dance industry. Your legacy in the ballroom will forever remain. Take your well earned rest to spend time with your beautiful family. No one deserves it more than you. A true dancing legend. Love you to the moon and back Len Xx #king."

The Season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars will air Monday, November 21

Fans were incredibly moved by Shirley's words and agreed with her sentiment.

"He's the epitome of class. Honest but not nasty, respectful and experienced. Someone the youth of today should follow to look up to, a real quality man. Ain't many gentleman left," one wrote, whilst another added: "A wonderful man who has given his all to Strictly & Dancing with the Stars. I hope he will be resting and playing some golf that he loves too."