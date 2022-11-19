Jason Momoa responds to ex-wife Lisa Bonet's tribute from Lenny Kravitz They are all friendly exes!

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz clearly have a cordial relationship with their mutual ex, Lisa Bonet, as the pair took the time to wish the actress a happy birthday on social media.

Earlier this week, 58-year-old Lenny shared a photo of himself and his daughter Zoe Kravitz both kissing Lisa on the cheek in celebration of her 55th birthday. "Happy birthday mama…" wrote the musician, who parted ways from Lisa in 1993.

After seeing the heartwarming tribute, Jason - who was married to the mum-of-three for four years until their split in January, added a string of red heart emojis underneath. Lenny then replied with a heart and raised fist emoji.

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "@lennykravitz love you both for al the love and respect you show to each other." Another said: "Amazing and beautiful relationship you all have. Proof right here how exes should be with one another. As you say, 'LET LOVE RULE'"

A third post read: "@prideofgypsies beautiful display of humanity." Another fan stated: "@prideofgypsies @lennykravitz I will always adore the love y’all show one another, no hate just love."

Lenny shared this picture on Instagram this week

Jason and Lisa announced their separation in a joint statement back in January. They wrote: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children."

