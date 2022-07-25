All we know about Jason Momoa's car crash in California The star suffered a head-on collision

According to the California Highway Patrol, Jason Momoa was involved in a car crash early on Sunday morning near Calabasas, California.

The actor, who was in his car, suffered a head-on collision with a motorcyclist identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan. Jason was not injured, while the rider was taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Detailing how the crash came to be, CHP said in a statement: "[Vitaliy] was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa's vehicle."

Further explaining the accident, the statement reads: "Mr. Avagimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa's vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle."

They also revealed that the Aquaman lead's first instinct was to get out of his car in order to help and check on the motorcyclist.

The statement maintains: "After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down passing motorists to call 9-1-1."

Jason was riding in his beloved vintage Oldsmobile

TMZ obtained a video from the incident's aftermath, and it shows Jason, wearing a loose orange T-shirt paired with maroon chino trousers, walking back to his car, which has a couple indentations on its bumper and headlights.

At the time, Jason was driving his yellow 1970 Oldsmobile, though he has previously stated what an avid motorcycle driver he is.

The actor has not released a statement yet and was last photographed enjoying a Rolling Stones concert in London on 3 July

In a 2021 interview with GQ, he admitted that Harley-Davidson bikes are one of the ten things he could not live without. He said: "I love them… They’'e my favorite. Greatest bikes in the world.

"Ultimately I just, I love riding motorcycles and I love riding around, you know, the world on them."

