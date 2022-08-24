Jason Momoa supported by fans as he bids farewell to beloved series On to the next project!

Jason Momoa and his fans are facing a difficult goodbye as an epic era of the actor's career comes to an end.

The star both celebrated and bid farewell to his Apple TV show See, which just premiered its third and final season.

He stepped out for one grand last hurrah alongside all of his cast and crew for the premiere, which Jason was sure to document and share every detail of on social media.

He has the leading role in the sci-fi series, playing the character of Baba Voss alongside co-star Alfre Woodward, who plays Paris. Also in the series are Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Yadira Guevara-Prip, and Marvel star Dave Bautista.

The series initially premiered in 2019, and the plot reads: "In the twenty-first century, a virus wiped out most of humanity. Fewer than two million people survived, and their distant descendants have all lost their sense of sight.

"See takes place several centuries later, where society has found new ways to socially interact, build, hunt, and survive without vision.The concept of vision has become a myth, and any mention of it is considered heresy."

The actor went live on his Instagram to document all of the red carpet

Jason took fans along on the final red carpet, sharing on Instagram a nearly thirty minute video of him doing different interviews as he celebrated alongside his cast.

The Aquaman lead, who looked sharp sporting a fitted black suit paired with slip-on loafers and his signature glasses plus curly long hair, stopped for plenty of photos and to sign autographs for his loyal fans.

Despite the show ending, Jason was all smiles at the final premiere

At the end of the premiere, he took to Instagram once more to ask the crew and crowd what they thought of the final installment's first episode, to which he received a round of cheers in response.

He received a flood of support from his fans upon documenting the special occasion on social media. His followers wrote: "So excited!!" and: "Baba Voss!!! One of my favorite characters! Can't wait!" as well as: "Thank you for giving us a behind the scenes peek," plus: "I am very much looking forward to the final season!"

