Jason Momoa admits his children complain about seeing him die in his films His son and daughter fear for his characters

While one would think any child would love it if their dad played a mighty hero all the time, when it comes to Jason Momoa's children, the actor has revealed they are not so into his "heroics."

The star has two children with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, who is thirteen, as well as Lola Iolani Momoa, who is fifteen.

During a recent interview with GQ UK, which was published on 8 July, the actor opened up about an unexpected trend throughout many of his roles, dying during ther film, and how Nakoa-Wolf and Lola are growing tired of seeing it.

"My kids are always like, 'Are you gonna die again? You always die,'" he admitted.

The Aquaman lead even joked: "I obviously made a name for myself dying so if you see me it's like, 'Momoa's gonna jump on the bomb, I know it!'"

After a lengthy career full of action movies, Jason revealed that his latest appearance in Dune was what really got to his son, and, recalling watching the sci-fi hit with him, he said: "It was pretty heart wrenching, cause I was like, 'I'm right here buddy!' But he was like, 'Papa nooooooooo.'"

Nonetheless, his two kids are always by his side throughout his successes

Though of course the gory deaths and intense fights are reserved for the silver screen, the father-of-two's recent car crash only adds insult to injury.

Early on 24 July, he was driving around Calabasas, California, when he crashed head on with a motorcyclist.

Jason's next appearance is in Dune 3 and the Aquaman sequel

The 43-year-old was not injured, while the rider was taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Detailing how the crash came to be, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement: "[The motorcyclist] was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa's vehicle."

