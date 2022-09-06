Jason Momoa inspires fans with drastic hair transformation for a good cause He knew just how to draw attention!

Jason Momoa has one of the most distinct looks in the Hollywood industry, thanks to his tall and muscular figure and signature long hair.

MORE: Jason Momoa supported by fans as he bids farewell to beloved series

However, he proved he is ready to drastically change that and let it all go if it meant he could draw attention to a cause near and dear to his heart.

The star absolutely shocked – but definitely inspired – fans with an unprecedented change to his appearance, but it was certainly worth it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Netflix revenge thriller Sweet Girl

MORE: Jason Momoa admits his children complain about seeing him die in his films

The actor took to Instagram to reveal he was shaving his iconic long hair, in an effort to highlight the world's dangerous use of single-use plastic. He left no time for fans to convince him otherwise, sharing a video in which a friend is already half way through buzzing off all of his hair.

He did not hesitate to reveal the epic change, starting off the clip by saying: "Aloha everyone. Um, hand me those braids," and he proceeded to show the camera two long, cut-off braids of his hair.

"So, I'm shaving off the hair," he stated, before explaining: "Doing it for uh…" though he quickly interrupted himself to exclaim: "Oh man! I've never even felt a wind there!" pointing towards his temple.

Jason's commitment against single-use plastic is so impressive

As the shaving machine continued to buzz, he said: "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop plastic forks, all of that [expletive]. It just goes into our land and goes into our ocean."

MORE: All we know about Jason Momoa's car crash in California

MORE: Jason Momoa inundated with support after alarming hospital photo

He added: "I'm here in Hawai'i right now, and just seeing things in our ocean it's just so sad, so please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life, help me."

It has been nearly a decade since the star last had short hair

In his caption, he pleaded with fans: "Here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it."

Fans were immediately inspired by his plea and commended him for calling attention to the issue, taking to the comments to write: "Always with the best message my man," and: "Yooooo, big move for a great cause!" as well as: "Dude! That's huge!" plus another added: "Mahalo for advocating to create a better world for future generations to come."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.