Jason Momoa and girlfriend Adria Arjona pack on the PDA on red carpet

Jason Momoa couldn’t hide his happiness as he stepped onto the red carpet with girlfriend Adria Arjona. The actor, 46, and Adria, 33, looked completely at ease as they posed for photographers on Thursday, January 15, holding each other close and laughing between shots.

© Variety via Getty Images Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa at "The Wrecking Crew" New York Special Screening

Speaking to People at the event, Jason was openly effusive about having Adria there to support him on such a big night. "I mean, she’s the love of my life. I’m very excited," he said. "I'm happy we’re aligned in our schedules. We’re both here. She’s going to do a film. I’m going to do a film, so it’s perfect we get to be here together."

The couple first crossed paths while working together on the 2021 thriller Sweet Girl, but kept their relationship private for some time. Jason finalised his divorce from his former wife Lisa Bonet in January 2024, later confirming in May that he was in a new relationship, though he and Adria have never publicly shared exactly when their romance began.

© Variety via Getty Images The pair held each other close on the red carpet

Since then, however, they've become increasingly comfortable stepping out together. In 2025, the pair made a handful of high-profile appearances, including their red carpet debut at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and the sketch show’s 50th anniversary special.

Jason also accompanied Adria to the Cannes Film Festival in May, where she premiered her comedy Splitsville. More recently, the pair were photographed holding hands during a casual date night in Agoura Hills, California, turning heads with their coordinated, slightly quirky style.

© Getty Images The couple have been dating since 2024

Their chemistry was on full display again at The Wrecking Crew premiere, which celebrates Jason’s return to big-screen action. In the film, he stars opposite Dave Bautista as one half of an unlikely pair of cops in Hawaii who find themselves tangled up with organised crime. Jason has described working with Dave as a career highlight, saying the two "bring the best out of each other" onscreen.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Away from the red carpet, both stars have busy years ahead. Jason has a stacked slate of upcoming projects, including Supergirl, Dune: Part Three, Street Fighter and Animal Friends, alongside his Apple TV series Chief of War. Adria, meanwhile, is set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.