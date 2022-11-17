Kelly Ripa's change to living situation with husband Mark Consuelos over the past few years The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor share three children

Kelly Ripa has an idyllic life in Manhattan, New York, and lives in a gorgeous townhouse in the Upper East Side with her husband Mark Consuelos.

The Riverdale actor and Live with Kelly and Ryan star are often sharing photos from their daily lives on social media, and have an adoring fan base.

What's more, over the past few years there has been a significant change to their relationship.

Kelly and Mark - for years - were used to going for periods of time without seeing each other, as while Kelly and their now-grownup children would stay in Manhattan during the weeks, Mark would be based in Vancouver to film Riverdale.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Kelly often opened up about their living situation on her show, joking that as a result of being away a lot, Mark was the "favorite parent".

However, in October 2021, Mark left Riverdale, with his character Hiram Lodge exiting the show.

Since then, Kelly and Mark have been living together full time - and it looks like they are loving every moment. Not only this, but they also became empty nesters that same year, as their youngest son Joaquin left home to attend college.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos used to spend weeks apart due to the Riverdale star's job

Unlike Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael and Lola - who both attended NYU - Joaquin decided to study further away from home, and is enrolled at The University of Michigan.

Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola, meanwhile, became the first of their children to live abroad, having moved to London for college at the start of the new term.

The couple went on a flying visit to the UK's capital earlier in the month to visit the 21-year-old, and it looked like a great time was had by all. While Lola and Joaquin are still studying, their firstborn Michael, 24, is an aspiring actor.

The couple are living fully together since Mark left Riverdale in 2021

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and has gone on Live with Kelly and Ryan several times this year to discuss his career in the entertainment industry.

He most recently landed a role in upcoming Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, playing the character of Petey. The show is backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Speaking with People Magazine, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help. "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

