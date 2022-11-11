Keith Urban shares disappointment after unexpected time apart from Nicole Kidman The country music star flew solo to the 2022 CMAs

Keith Urban shared his disappointment after he was forced to fly solo to the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

While the country music singer and his Hollywood actress wife, Nicole Kidman, often enjoy the ceremony in Nashville together, Keith revealed he was unexpectedly separated from the star at the last minute.

Admitting Nicole was also downcast about skipping country music's biggest night, Keith revealed that she had been called away to Baltimore to film the upcoming Paramount+ spy series, Lioness, which she is co-producing.

"We weren't quite expecting this to happen," Keith told E! News on the red carpet. "But film schedules are unpredictable. She misses being here tonight too," he added.

Nicole's filming schedule calls into question how long the duo will now be apart, as Keith has been busy on the road with his The Speed of Now World Tour.

The actress has made a few on-stage cameos during his tour, memorably coming on at one point to ensure that he was able to get back a jacket that he'd given to her at the start of his show.

Keith and Nicole often attend the CMAs together

The singer hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton earlier in September and mentioned that his two daughters with Nicole, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11, have hit the road with him on occasion too.

While still managing to find time around school and spending time at home with their mom, they've also found joy in joining their dad on his tour bus.

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually," Keith said. "And it's been great to have them out on the bus.

Keith will soon head back to Australia

"They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

Speaking with Billboard, he also said: "This tour has really been a much bigger thing. I knew it was going to be a big year of touring, but I think it's been beyond that."

The couple can find some solace though as the next leg of his tour will commence in Australia, where he and his family also own a home. In fact, following the end of the North American leg, Keith will have almost a month off with his family before he has to hit the road again.

