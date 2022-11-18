Joanna Gaines returns to Koreatown after 20 years for emotional visit with daughters Joanna shared the visit with fans on social media

Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines has revisited Koreatown in New York City for the first time in 20 years, taking her daughters for the emotional moment.

In a sweet video shared on her social media pages, the TV personality shared a memory with fans of the first time she walked through the neighborhood and how it reminded her of her mom.

"I was 21 the first time I walked through Koreatown. I’d just moved to NYC and was missing home, and everything about these streets—the food, the smells, the language—reminded me of my mom. It was the first time I can remember truly feeling connected to a culture I grew up believing I needed to hide," Joanna captioned the video.

"It was beautiful to watch people live out the fullness of their story. Finally, I was seeing the beauty of being unique and realized that what made me different was actually the best part about me."

"Is there a place or a moment—even a person—who draws out the fullness of who you are?' she concluded.

In the video Joanna wore a black tank and classic blue jeans with birkenstocks, and was seen wandering through the traffic and enjoying Korean food with her daughters.

Joanna took her daughters on the trip

The Fixer Upper star is a doting mom to three sons and two daughters; Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

In a recent interview with People, the TV star opened up about an upcoming emotional change the family will face in the next 12 months. Reflecting on how quickly time has passed, she told the publication that it will be bittersweet when her firstborn, Drake, moves out of the family's home to attend college.

She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast. Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."