Celebration is the mood in the Baldwin household as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced to the world that they are expecting their seventh child.

The news came with a sweet family announcement video that Hilaria shared on her social media along with her six other kids.

The heartwarming clip captured the family's reaction to her big reveal, as they all adoringly went up to and hugged their mother and played around the room, with dad Alec sweetly watching on the side.

She captioned her video: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!"

Hilaria revealed the pregnancy with a sweet family video

She continued: "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…

"I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

They were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages and heart emojis from friends and fans, wishing them luck and love for their new addition.

The couple are parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, eight, and sons Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months.

The two are parents to six kids

Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

