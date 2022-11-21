Kelly Ripa details 'bummer' weekend do to illness in her family The star's weekend wasn't what she expected

Kelly Ripa is not starting off her week on Live! With Kelly and Ryan like she is used to, and her weekend appears to have been pretty unexpected as well.

The star kicked off her Monday with her usual nine in the morning appearance on her long-running show, but rather than have her usual co-host, Ryan Seacrest, by her side, he had been replaced by the show's announcer, Déjà Vu.

What's more, as soon as the show started, the host revealed that her weekend had also been shaken up, as her husband, Mark Consuelos, spent it trying to get over a cold.

When her fellow host asked how her weekend had been, Kelly confessed: "I had kind of a bummer of a weekend."

She explained: "Mark got sick, he came down with something, and I was like 'Ugh,'" detailing how she doesn't do well when other people in her household are sick.

"I'm all about non contamination," she said, adding that: "Like I go into a lock down zone in our house, so if somebody coughs or sneezes, they are banished."

Mark luckily recovered in time to make an appearance on the show on Monday

The host went on to detail how she and Mark made do with his having a cold, explaining how even in their separation, they still tried to do things "together."

She said: "We had kind of a solitary weekend, the two of us, together," explaining that: "We binge watched television but we FaceTimed… He was in the spare bedroom, and I was in our bedroom."

Other guests on the show included David Duchovny and Brian Tyree Henry

Kelly went on to detail the hilarious way they tried to make their television watching work, and how it wasn't necessarily the most successful. She recalled: "So we went, 'Okay, press play now!' But our soundtrack was slightly off."

She also wasn't afraid to subtly throw her husband under the bus, as the two women discussed men often being "babies" when they get sick, and Kelly admitted that what Mark considered a fever was "not considered by the medical community to be a fever," though he maintained he felt it "worse" than most people.

