Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son opens up about his latest acting role alongside Jenna Dewan The young star is committed to acting more

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael is determined to further follow his parents' footsteps, and he just got yet another opportunity to do so.

The 25-year-old is an aspiring actor, and previously starred alongside his father in Riverdale, playing the younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge.

Now he is further expanding his resumé, with more help from his parents, as he stars in a movie produced by them.

Michael will play the character of Petey in an upcoming Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, which is backed by Milojo Productions, the longtime couple's production company. Speaking with People Magazine, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help.

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Michael has aspired to be an actor since childhood

Though he did have his parents' help when it came to casting, he maintained that's about as hands-on as they were, admitting that they are in no way "momagers."

He said: "They weren't micromanaging everything, they trusted my ability to deliver what they wanted for the character. I'm very proud of it," adding that: "I'm proud that I got to work with them. Hopefully again sometime... it was a real treat."

Kelly's children have always had close ties to the entertainment industry

He stars alongside The Rookie's Jenna Dewan plus Jennifer Irwin. The film follows fitness instructor Sadie who teaches fitness and dance to soccer moms by day, but leads a prostitution ring in her small town by night.

Based on the real double life story of Alexis Wright, Let's Get Physical is out now on Lifetime.

