Michael Consuelos reveals what he thinks about his mom's responses to dad's photos Michael is the eldest of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children

Mark Consuelos loves an eye-catching photo on Instagram, and wife Kelly Ripa also loves them, often sharing a flirty response.

SEE: Kelly Ripa reveals sneak peek at daughter Lola's living arrangement in London

But while this might be embarrassing for many children, it turns out that eldest son Michael Consuelos doesn't actually mind them. Speaking to People as they marked their Sexiest Man Alive issue, the budding actor said: "I've always kind of maintained that my parents are cooler than me, so they don't really embarrass me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

He added: "If anything, I'm worried about embarrassing them. But I've always taken what they do and who they are with a lot of pride. I feel like I've won the jackpot."

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reflects on bittersweet family change

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals relatable side effect from trip to London to visit daughter Lola

He also shared that he saw his dad's shirtless photos as a form of "motivation" noting that both the Riverdale star and younger brother Joaquin were both "really strong" and he wanted to "catch up".

Michael also gave a show of support to his mom, who recently released a new book, as he spoke about his passion for reading.

When asked to name a book he had recently enjoyed, he cheekily responded: "Read Live Wire by Kelly Ripa. It's out now. You're welcome, Mom!"

Mark's saucy photos often prompt a response from Kelly

The 25-year-old is currently working on his acting career, and his next project is on the horizon, as he stars in Let's Get Physical on Lifetime.

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

SEE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares bloodied photo of himself that'll leave you agape

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola reunites with famous parents after moving far away from home

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

He stars alongside The Rookie's Jenna Dewan plus Jennifer Irwin. The film follows fitness instructor Sadie (Dewan) who teaches fitness and dance to soccer moms by day, but leads a prostitution ring in her small town by night.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.