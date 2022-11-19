Kelly Ripa reveals how eldest son Michael's TV job 'evaporated' during Covid pandemic

Kelly Ripa has shared rare details of her eldest son's employment struggles, revealing that Michael, 25, lost his job during the pandemic.

The TV personality is a mom-of-three, and she opened up on the difficulties of "adulting" during Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, sharing that Michael graduated in May 2020 and "had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back".

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," Kelly said, adding she and husband Mark Consuelos gave Michael "a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard".

Kelly also shares daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin, 19, with her 51-year-old actor other half.

Michael was recently named one of People's Sexiest Men Alive, and Kelly and Ryan joked about the news on ther program, with Kelly sharing: "Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful."

She then cringed as she added: "I had no idea you were considered 'sexy'. I always found his father to be sexy."

Kelly then noticed that the picture of Michael was placed alongside an older picture of his father, her husband Mark, and she remarked: "It's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that."

In the magazine, Michael - who is also an actor - joked that his father wants Michael and his brother "to look like him".

He noted: "I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?' And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

