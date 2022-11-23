Coleen Nolan breaks silence after winning new legal battle The presenter opened up

Coleen Nolan has broken her silence after winning a legal battle against Associated Newspapers.

The Loose Women star accepted significant "libel" damages after the newspaper claimed that Coleen created a "toxic workplace," with several staff members refusing to work with her. The offending article used a controversial headline which read: "Loose Women at war as stars 'refuse to work with Coleen Nolan'."

The 57-year-old's solicitor, Jane Ashford-Thom of Taylor Hampton, said: "The story was false and should never have been published.

"Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women."

Coleen joined Loose Women in 2000

In a statement, Coleen said: "I'm pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on."

Celebrating the triumphant news on Twitter, Coleen penned: "I'm pleased to have reached a settlement with @DailyMailUK, regarding their story in January."

She continued: "Thank you to my legal team at Taylor Hampton and to my fans for all your support. I have nothing else to say on the matter. It's onwards and upwards now!!".

The mum-of-three took to social media

Coleen's legal battle comes after she announced a new podcast about a topic that has touched her life – what she called the "blow" of grief.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared a short snippet of the upcoming show, which will launch on Friday, 25 November.

In the clip, Coleen could be heard saying: "Hi, I'm Coleen Nolan, and this is my podcast Let's Talk About Grief…

Coleen is launching a new podcast

Over the five episodes, I'll be using this platform to chat to my special guests about their very own personal experiences of death, grief and the ways in which they've chosen to remember their loved ones."

Coleen is no stranger to grief, having lost both her parents and her older sister Bernie, who died of cancer in 2013. Coleen has also openly spoken about her heartbreaking experience of miscarriage in the past.

