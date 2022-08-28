Coleen Nolan shares 'weird' photo with sisters as they reunite for spectacular holiday The Loose Women star got fans talking!

Coleen Nolan has been having an enviable time in Positano, Italy with her family, as she proved at the weekend, when she shared some snaps from the luxury break to Instagram.

The presenter and singer shared some sun-drenched photos with her followers, as she took in the sights with her sisters Linda and Maureen and 21-year-old daughter Ciara.

One of the pictures was even more meaningful than Coleen realised, as she shared in the caption.

Referring to a picture of Coleen and her sisters smiling as they each held ice creams and sat next to each other, the star wrote: "Just got back from an amazing day in Positano, Italy with these three…"

She went on: "Had THE most beautiful day… Just found out that the sign behind us on the last pic means Three Sisters… How weird!! xxx."

In Coleen's other photos, she and Maureen could be seen on a boat, and gesturing at the nearby town, while in another snap the Loose Women panellist smiled alongside Linda and Ciara.

Coleen delighted her followers with the new photo

The star's fans were quick to react, sharing their love for the family photos. One posted a red heart emoji as they commented: "Beautiful photos… Beautiful ladies xx."

"You guys are amazing," wrote another, while a third penned: "Wow! Looked amazing, love you all so much [two red-hot emoji's]."

A fourth commented: "Looks absolutely dreamy Col… You all look so happy… And the sign… How weird indeed… Was meant to be."

The star is so close to her family

The mum-of-three travelled to Italy initially for a very special family reason as on Friday, she celebrated her nephew's wedding in Sorrento.

The 57-year-old posted a sweet video on her Instagram feed, which captured Ciara and her sister Linda as they all enjoyed the magical day with family and friends against the breath-taking Italian backdrop.

Captioning the post, the ITV star wrote: "The most beautiful wedding day here in Sorrento Italy for @maddisonh_48_ and my nephew Danny… such an incredible venue, with incredible people."

