Coleen Nolan delights with rare photo of all three children - fans react The Loose Women star is a doting mum

Coleen Nolan took to social media this week, where she shared a very rare glimpse into her family life with her followers.

The Loose Women star shared a sweet photo of her three children cuddled up together on a bench, seemingly in the star's garden.

SEE: Coleen Nolan rocks rule-breaking white dress in seaside family wedding photo

The trio appeared deep in conversation, and Coleen captioned the image: "Oh to know what these three are talking about… Or maybe not [shrug emoji] x."

One of her fans simply left a heart emoji in response, while another added a laughing emoji and wrote: "Yep I'd want to know lol."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan gets candid about very relatable parenting struggle

Coleen's son Jake Roche himself commented, teasing: "Why IS it called Loose Women?"

MORE: Coleen Nolan reveals incredible details of 'liberating' solo trip

READ: Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan

The star shares Shane Nolan, 33, and Jake, 30, with her first husband, Shane Richie and her youngest child, Ciara Fensome, 21, with her second ex-husband, Ray Fensome.

Coleen shared a photo of her children on Instagram

Last month, the star uploaded some sweet photos with her daughter and her sisters as they enjoyed another family occasion.

The singer and presenter had an enviable time in Positano, Italy, as she proved when she posted some snaps from the luxury break to Instagram.

The presenter and singer shared some sun-drenched photos with her followers, as she took in the sights with Ciara and her sisters Linda and Maureen. One of the pictures was even more meaningful than Coleen realised, as she shared in the caption.

The star recently returned from Italy

Referring to a picture of Coleen and her sisters smiling as they each held ice creams and sat next to each other, the star wrote: "Just got back from an amazing day in Positano, Italy with these three…"

She went on: "Had THE most beautiful day… Just found out that the sign behind us on the last pic means Three Sisters… How weird!! xxx."

In Coleen's other photos, she and Maureen could be seen on a boat, and gesturing at the nearby town, while in another snap the Loose Women panellist smiled alongside Linda and Ciara.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.