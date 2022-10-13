Coleen Nolan shares sweet update about rarely seen family member

Coleen Nolan took to social media on Wednesday with a sweet update about her rescue dog Filly.

Posting the video on her Instagram feed, the Loose Women panellist revealed that the pup is "doing amazing" despite having "a bit of a way to go."

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes new family addition

Chatting to the camera, Coleen said: "Well you've all been very very lovely and been asking me how my lovely dog Filly, from Macedonia, has been getting on. For those who don't know, I rescued a dog from Macedonia who lived on the streets, she's a labrador crossed with something, I think it's a husky but I don't know. Everyone has been saying, 'how's she doing?' and let me tell you it's not easy. She's doing amazing, she's got a bit of a way to go.

"Here's my issue," she continued. "I've been chatting away to this dog, but she's Macedonian, do you think she understands me, or do I need to learn Macedonian? I don't know, but sometimes I talk to her and she looks at me like I'm from an different planet, however, lots of people do that when I talk to them. Anyway, she's doing alright, she's just a joy, [the] cats can't stand her, one of them's left home. So yeah Filly's great, I'll keep you updated because there are some issues we are having with her,

Coleen took to social media

Fans were so delighted with the update. One commented: "I'm glad I'm not the only one who talks to the dogs."

Filly joined Coleen's other four dogs Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica back in June. In celebration of her arrival, Coleen shared a fabulous video of the two of them walking in a field for the first time.

Captioning the post, she penned: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

The star welcomed Filly last month

In the glorious clip, the ITV star showed her and the new pup running in a large open space, and fans were overjoyed to see her welcome the new addition.

Ruth Langsford penned: "So beautiful to watch." One fan penned: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do. "A second wrote: "Love you. So kind. X."

