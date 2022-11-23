Coleen Nolan talks 'blow' of grief in heartfelt new message The Loose Women star opened up…

Presenter and singer Coleen Nolan revealed a change in her career direction on Wednesday, as she announced a new podcast about a topic that has touched her life – what she called the "blow" of grief.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared a short snippet of the upcoming show, which will launch on Friday, 25 November.

In the clip, Coleen could be heard saying: "Hi, I'm Coleen Nolan, and this is my podcast Let's Talk About Grief…

Over the five episodes, I'll be using this platform to chat to my special guests about their very own personal experiences of death, grief and the ways in which they've chosen to remember their loved ones."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares mental health struggle in candid new video

"Each week we'll touch on a different theme from losing a parent, sibling or spouse to dealing with grief in lockdown.

"We'll uncover how guests handle the initial blow of losing a loved one, how and where they found support, and the coping mechanisms they continue to rely on to get them through the toughest of times.

Can't wait to listen to @CoopFuneralcare's new podcast 'Let's Talk About Grief' hosted by @NolanColeen. It's great to hear people having conversations around grief. This with a brew on Friday 💙 ☕ #TalkingGriefhttps://t.co/9Cr8mZm8jK pic.twitter.com/O3gmFWcWWQ — Julie Evans (@JulieEv91876161) November 23, 2022

Coleen announced her new podcast about grief

"They will also be sharing their best advice and hope it will help anyone out there who needs to hear it most."

The Loose Women panellist continued: "We'll also look at what happens in the weeks that follow the funeral and explore the many creative ways my guests choose to keep the memory of their loved ones alive.

"I'll also be joined by Cruse bereavement specialists and the Co-op funeral care team to share their valuable knowledge.

The star with her late sister Bernie

"My hope is that this podcast brings comfort and offers advice to people who need it most, whether it's someone who is suffering a bereavement or someone supporting them."

Coleen is no stranger to grief, having lost both her parents and her older sister Bernie, who died of cancer in 2013. Coleen has also openly spoken about her experience of miscarriage in the past.

