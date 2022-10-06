Loose Women star Coleen Nolan's son Jake makes heartbreaking confession

Coleen Nolan is a very proud mother of three children.

So, her son Jake's latest comments have no doubt caused her great heartache.

Jake, 30, is the son of Coleen and her ex-husband, EastEnders star Shane Richie.

He is well known to fans of Emmerdale, having starred as Isaac Nuttal on the hit soap, and later found fane as the lead vocalist of Rixton, who charted at number one with their single, Me and My Broken Heart.

But it seems Jake – who was previously engaged to Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson – has seen a change in fortune recently

He shared his thoughts about his career on TikTok after one user asked him what he was up to these days.

"I'm on Universal Credit, and I live with my mum in her garage,” Jake replied. “I'm a failure."

"Firstly I'd like to say you are not a failure," the fan replied. "Everyone goes through hardships in life and you will get through yours." "Thank you, you are a legend," Jake said in response.

Coleen is a doting mum. She shares two sons, Jake and his older brother Shane, with her first husband Shane, and her daughter Ciara, 21, with Ray Fensome, who she divorced in 2018 after 11 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Coleen reunited with her first spouse at their eldest’s son wedding to Maddie Wahdan.

Speaking on Loose Women about the beautiful nuptials, Coleen admitted: "I knew I'd be emotional on the day. I didn't realise how much I would be. I woke up at 6 and, as soon as I woke up, I wanted to cry." She added: "It was just a beautiful day."

Co-star Christine Lampard then quizzed Coleen on her former husband's reaction - but she admitted that the actor is not the emotional type.

She shared: "Shane's just Shane. He was loving it, but he wasn't emotional. He looked at me as though I was mad."