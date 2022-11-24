Strictly's Shirley Ballas reunites with ex-husband Corky for this special reason The duo paid tribute to their son

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reunited with her ex-husband Corky Ballas on Wednesday evening.

Over on Instagram, the 62-year-old enjoyed a family video call with dancer son Mark Ballas and ex, Corky. The trio appeared in high spirits as they raced to congratulate Mark on his triumphant Dancing with the Stars win.

WATCH: Shirley Ballas bursts with pride following Mark's triumphant competition win

A joyous Mark could be seen clutching his Mirrorball trophy, whilst dad Corky beamed from ear to ear, flashing a thumbs up. Shirley wrote in the caption: "When @markballas and @corkyballas call and we had family time to enjoy the moment Mark and @charlidamelio winning the mirrorball trophy, PRICELESS".

The unlikely reunion comes after Mark and TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio beat off stiff competition in the highly anticipated final. At the time, doting mother Shirley "stayed up all night" to congratulate her son. Taking to her Instagram Stories, 'The Queen of Latin' appeared to well up as she shared an emotional message of support.

Shirley enjoyed a special family reunion

With her voice cracking, the 62-year-old gushed: "So I've stayed up all night. It's now 3am in the morning, and my son, my beautiful son Mark and Charli just won the Mirrorball trophy."

She continued: "And a huge thank you to Harry who's kept me abreast of everything and Corky… Nanny and I just got up now to have a little brandy because our nerves have gone. Huge congratulations to Mark for a beautiful season and to Charli for really working hard."

The Strictly judge is loved-up with Danny Taylor

Shirley and American ballroom dancer Corky tied the knot in 1985, before eventually divorcing in 2007. In an eye-opening interview with The Guardian, the broadcaster revealed that one of her biggest life regrets centred on her marriage to Corky. She added: "If you could go back and do things again, I'd probably do things differently. If you're young when you get married it's extremely difficult."

Shirley has since found love with actor Danny Taylor. The loved-up duo first met during the 2018-2019 winter pantomime season, where they both took part in a Christmas production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire.

