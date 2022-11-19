Strictly's Shirley Ballas caught off-guard ahead of judging moment The judge was caught by surprise!

The Strictly Come Dancing judges are some of the most professional people in the world, but head judge Shirley Ballas was caught off-guard on Saturday night's show!

As the judges prepared to reveal their scores for Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu's jive, her paddle was still on the judges' desk ahead of her, something that was caught by Anton du Beke. Shirley was chatting with Motsi Mabuse when the moment came, before get a nudge from Anton about it. The star could be heard letting out a small: "Oh!" as she fetched her paddle off the table.

Motsi was surprised by the moment and sat with her mouth wide open, as Shirley jokingly looked around her.

The judges regained their composure as they revealed their scores, with Molly and Carlos scoring a respectable 35 for their jive to Bandstand Boogie.

The mishap was caught on camera!

Strictly has finally returned to Blackpool after being unable to travel to the iconic location due to COVID restrictions at the time.

The show started with an incredible professional routine, which took place both in and outside the ballroom, and even the judges and contestants got involved.

We loved seeing Shirley swish her dazzlingly golden dress around, while Motsi wowed as she paired up with Nikita Kuzmin, who recently shared his disappointment at being unable to reach the venue with his partner, Ellie Simmonds.

The stars are in Blackpool

The last time the show was broadcast live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Anton was still a professional dancer on the show, and he scored his first tens with his partner, Emma Barton.

