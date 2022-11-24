Jonnie Irwin reveals his 'heart breaks' at thought of his wife finding love again The A Place In The Sun presenter shares three sons with wife Jessica

Jonnie Irwin has confessed thinking about his family's future without him "breaks my heart".

During a candid new interview, the A Place In The Sun host – who exclusively told HELLO! last week about his terminal cancer diagnosis – revealed he wants his wife Jessica to find love with someone else.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares terminal cancer diagnosis

"In a selfless way I want her to find someone else eventually and have some support, but at the same time, I don't. It breaks my heart," he told The Sun.

He continued: "Jess is not the sort to go on a dating app and in a perfect world I suppose she will meet a divorcé dad or someone who has lost their partner. But it's not my business, I guess. That's her life as much as it hurts me to think this way."

MORE: Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica celebrate his birthday with special trip to Paris

DISCOVER: 8 royals and celebrities who have battled lung cancer

Jonnie, who is famed for presenting the Channel 4 daytime show and the BBC's Escape To The Country, tied the knot with Jessica in September 2016, and together they have welcomed three children.

Jonnie spoke about his condition exclusively with HELLO!

They share three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, and until this week had kept his illness private.

The property expert exclusively told HELLO! in last week's issue that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he said.

"I set little markers - things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.