A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin sends emotional message to fans following cancer diagnosis The property expert shared his terminal cancer diagnosis with HELLO!

Jonnie Irwin has been inundated with support since the A Place in the Sun presenter revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Overwhelmed' Jonnie Irwin addresses fans after being inundated with support

On Tuesday, the dad-of-three took to Instagram, where he shared an emotional message of thanks with his followers. Alongside three photographs of himself in the countryside, Jonnie penned: "Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will. Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother-in-law and his dog. It was a tonic."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie appeared to be enjoying his small country break in the snaps, heading up into the hills with his faithful canine companion.

READ: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies pens emotional message to Jonnie Irwin following cancer diagnosis

MORE: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman sends message of support to Jonnie Irwin after heartbreaking diagnosis

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with messages of support for the presenter, as one wrote: "Thinking of you! Much love and thanks for sharing your smile with us."

A second commented: "Literally tens of thousands of people sending you positive, encouraging & supportive energy keep fighting," while a third added: "Stay strong Jonnie."

Jonnie escaped to the country for a small break

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Thoughts with you and the family Jonnie and thank you for being my ray of sunshine on Places in the Sun throughout the covid days, stay strong."

DISCOVER: A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares gushing tribute to 'amazing wife' for heartfelt reason

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jonnie shared: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

Jonnie spoke about his condition exclusively with HELLO!

"I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

SEE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin unveils dramatic transformation at family home

LOOK: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin's bride rocks slinky wedding dress for rustic barn nuptials

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.