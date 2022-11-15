A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies pens emotional message to Jonnie Irwin following cancer diagnosis The presenter took to social media

A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies penned a heartfelt message to Jonnie Irwin following his heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis.

Exclusive: Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis and how he is creating memories for his family

Over on Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a joyous photo of Jonnie soaking up the sunshine. Alongside the touching snap, Danni included the caption: "You ledge @jonnieirwintv so incredibly brave to share your diagnosis with the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin's last interview - behind-the-scenes

"A true inspiration to us all to cherish all the moments we can with the people we love. Love and laughs always to you and your gorge fam xxx"

MORE: A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

SEE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin unveils dramatic transformation at family home

On Monday, Jonnie lifted the lid on his secret lung cancer battle. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 48-year-old explained how his cancer spread to his brain, leaving him with just months to live.

Danni penned a supportive message

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for," he said.

"I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, had kept his illness private until now.

Jonni and Jessica share three children together

Despite being given six months to live, cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis. And at the time of his diagnosis, only a handful of people knew about the property expert's cancer battle.

"It's got to the point now where it feels like I'm carrying a dirty secret – it's become a monkey on my back," he said. "I hope that by shaking that monkey off and talking to HELLO!, I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day; to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.