Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica celebrate his birthday with special trip to Paris - 'Been a hell of a week' The couple are making memories

Jonnie Irwin has once again thanked his fans almost a week after he shared the news of his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

The TV presenter - who turned 49 on Friday - has travelled to Paris with his wife Jessica after what he has described as being "a hell of a week".

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares terminal cancer diagnosis

Sharing a lovely selfie with his partner from the side of the Seine and Notre Dame, Jonnie wrote: "I'm bowled over by the lovely messages thank you all so much. As touching as it's been, I've also found it quite surreal - almost like we're talking about someone else.

"By my side throughout this is my wife so thought I'd take us to Paris for the weekend."

Thanking their incredible support unit, Jonnie added: "We could only do this with the help from my family, in particular my amazing sisters who dropped everything and have driven up to the Toon to look after the boy band. We are having an amazing time. Thanks so much. xxx. #family #onelife #paris."

Jonnie and his wife Jessica in Paris

Jonnie's colleague and friend Jasmine Harman was one of the first to comment, saying: "Happy Birthday to you! Hope you both have a wonderful and well-deserved break. Thinking of you always xxx." Nicki Chapman added two red heart emojis.

Jonnie, who presents A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, exclusively told HELLO! in this week's issue that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he said. "I set little markers - things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

Jonnie spoke about his condition exclusively with HELLO!

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, but until this week had kept his illness private.

