A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin marks bittersweet occasion after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin has been inundated with support following the heartbreaking news of his terminal cancer diagnosis earlier this week. But on Friday, the A Place in the Sun host shared a somewhat bittersweet post as he marked his 49th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jonnie uploaded a picture of a package he had received and wrote: "Happy birthday to me!" The gift appeared to be a set of black door handles.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie, who presents the Channel 4 daytime show and the BBC's Escape To The Country, will no doubt spend the day with his wife Jessica and their three sons.

The birthday comes shortly after the property expert exclusively told HELLO! in this week's issue that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he said.

"I set little markers - things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

Jonnie shared this post on Friday

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, but until this week had kept his illness private.

After the news, the dad-of-three took to Instagram, where he shared an emotional message of thanks with his followers.

Alongside three photographs of himself in the countryside, Jonnie penned: "Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will. Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother-in-law and his dog. It was a tonic."

