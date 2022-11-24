Variety Awards 2022: Join celebrity line-up bidding on dreamy Italy escape, luxury london staycation and more! You won't believe the amazing prizes!

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022 saw a glittering lineup of celebrities step out to celebrate those who have enriched the lives of millions through their incredible creative contributions on Monday.

The awards which were held at the London Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, were marked with a star-studded ceremony and rousing performances from the likes of Gary Barlow, Katherine Jenkins and the cast of Mamma Mia, as well as the Variety Platinum Silent Auction which includes a fantastic array of money-can't-buy offerings, available to the A-listers to bid on.

Now you have the chance to join the familiar faces and get your hands on one of the spectacular prizes which include; a four-night retreat for two at The Ranch, an award-winning health spa resort in Fiuggi, Italy, one year's membership of The Ivy Club and even four VIP tickets to meet James Corden on set at The Late Late Show in LA.

To see the full list of prizes and put a bid on any of the fabulous treats, visit The Variety Club.

Princess Beatrice presented Katherine Jenkins with her award

All proceeds go to Variety, the Children's Charity, the organisation in which the exciting evening was in aid of.

The incredible night saw celebrities such as Simon Cowell be honoured for his work in philanthropy, Naomi Campbell received a Silver Heart for her wonderful work in the fashion industry and Amanda Holden pick up her award for her work with Heart Radio.

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford picked up an extra-special award for HELLO's Outstanding New Talent.

The awards saw a glittering line-up of celebrities take the stage

Talking about the event, Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman and Chief Barker of Variety, the Children's Charity told HELLO!: "Variety Club Silver Heart Awards are given to special people in recognition of their global achievements. The awards recognise the unique creative contribution made by each winner in reaching out and enriching the lives of millions.

"I was reminded of the great heritage of the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, when recently watching a 1958 Pathe News Film which reported 'The sixth year of these coveted Variety Club Silver Heart Awards, which today rank with Hollywoods Oscars among the greatest honours of showbusiness'.

"Congratulations to the winners. You stand on the shoulders of giants in collecting a Variety Club Silver Heart for your remarkable achievements."

