The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards' 2022 winners list: Gary Barlow, Naomi Campbell, Simon Cowell and more The stars are so inspirational

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards honour those who enrich the lives of millions through incredible creative contributions, therefore it is no surprise to HELLO! - as the official media partner of the glittering event - to see the names that make up the impressive list of celebrity winners this year.

Amongst those picking up a Silver Heart award for their remarkable achievements, are the likes of Britain's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell, as well as supermodel Naomi Campbell, Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford and so many more.

The awards will be given out at a glittering and star-studded ceremony at London's Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, hosted by Amanda Holden.

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman and Chief Barker of Variety, the Children's Charity told HELLO!: "Variety Club Silver Heart Awards are given to special people in recognition of their global achievements. The awards recognise the unique creative contribution made by each winner in reaching out and enriching the lives of millions.

"I was reminded of the great heritage of the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, when recently watching a 1958 Pathe News Film which reported 'The sixth year of these coveted Variety Club Silver Heart Awards, which today rank with Hollywoods Oscars among the greatest honours of showbusiness'.

The BGT judges came out on top

"Congratulations to the winners. You stand on the shoulders of giants in collecting a Variety Club Silver Heart for your remarkable achievements."

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, will donate its proceeds to Variety, the Children’s Charity which is one of the most trusted children's charities in the world.

CBBC star Molly Rainford is being recoginsed

Over the past 70 years, the organisation has given close to £1.6 billion in grants globally to help children who are disabled or disadvantaged, with hundreds of millions of pounds going to the 1.3 million disabled and 4 million disadvantaged children in the UK.

The organisation is also responsible for setting up their famous Sunshine Coaches which are specially adapted minibuses catering to SEND schools and other non-profit organisations working with disabled and disadvantaged children.

Naomi Campbell will pick up an award

There wil be a heartwarming change to this year's awards to reflect this year's historic royal events, as there will be a special 'Duke of Edinburgh Variety Club Gold Heart Award'.

Eight days before the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Buckingham Palace advised Charity Chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE that Her Majesty was pleased the award was to be given in her husband's memory.

The Duke of Edinburgh was pivotal to the creation of Variety in 1949 and will be warmly remembered by all who knew and worked with him during his subsequent lifelong support of the charity.

Beverley Knight will be honoured on Monday

Here's a full list of winners who will be picking up their awards on Monday evening

Gary Barlow OBE – Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre and Music for A Different Stage

Beverley Knight MBE – Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre

Judy Craymer CBE for Mamma Mia! - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Global Achievement in Cinema, Theatre, and Music

Katherine Jenkins will pick up the special Duke of Edinburgh Gold Heart award

Simon Cowell - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy

The BBC - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution and Excellence in Global Broadcasting

Edward Enninful OBE (Vogue) - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Journalism

Naomi Campbell - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to Fashion to bring positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond

ChickenShed (Theatre Changing Lives) - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion in the Performing Arts

Anita Zabludowicz - Variety Club ‘Chief Barker’ Silver Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to the UK Arts

Molly Rainford - Variety Club ‘HELLO!’ Silver Heart Award for Outstanding New Talent

Katherine Jenkins - Variety Club ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ Gold Heart Award for National Excellence

Natalie Livingstone - Variety Club Siler Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Literature (Cliveden Literary Festival)

