Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares rare glimpse of exciting new project following special milestone The actress has been working hard

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shared a rare glimpse of her latest theatre project on Wednesday.

Over on Instagram, the EastEnders actress posted a trio of upbeat photographs documenting her time working on an adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It. The unique play will see the likes of Rose using BSL as part of the unique performance.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reacts to incredible BAFTA career news

In the photos, Rose could be seen smiling and laughing alongside her fellow cast members. And true to form, the blonde beauty opted for a fashion-forward outfit comprising khaki jeans and a figure-hugging cropped black T-shirt. Rose finished off her model-off-duty look with a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings and a chic gold chain necklace.

Alongside the joyous snaps, Rose penned: "A little taste of what is happening. Tickets on sale @sohoplace. [The] show will be fully captioned! BSL performance on 26th January."

Rose shared a sneak peek of her latest project

Fans raced to heap praise on the 28-year-old, with one commenting: "Good luck, I know you'll be a star and I can't wait for 2 weeks' time," whilst a second penned: "I'm so excited to see you and your cast shine. You will be amazing!"

"Proud of you," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Lovely happy photos," followed by a red heart emoji.

Rose's life update comes after the former Strictly champ celebrated her 28th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the TV sensation posted a stunning photo of herself rocking a vibrant red corduroy dress featuring a stylish belt.

The TV star turned 28 on 17 November

"First day being 28 was on the last leg last night. Mad how my 27th has been the craziest, exciting, interesting, hardest year of my life. Forever grateful for all the love I've received. Thank you," Rose candidly revealed in the caption.

The star's day was made extra special thanks to Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice. The Sicilian-born dancer paid tribute to "beautiful" Rose with a series of entertaining throwback snaps. "Happy birthday to this young… and beautiful lady!! Have a magical day, happy birthday," he wrote alongside the candid clips.

Giovanni and Rose share a close bond

Rose and Giovanni quickly became friends during their time on last year's Strictly Come Dancing series. Indeed, they captured the nation's hearts when they performed a poignant Couple's Choice which left the audience in tears.

The mesmerising duo went on to take home the coveted glitterball trophy. At the time, Rose gushed: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified… Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been."

