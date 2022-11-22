Simon Cowell gushes with love about fiancée Lauren ahead of wedding The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2021

It was a big night for Simon Cowell as he received an award for his 'Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy' at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday night.

But what made the night all the more special was that his fiancée Lauren Silverman was on hand to present the accolade. The doting mother-of-two star reflected on her future husband's impressive work, as well as his loving nature towards their eight-year-old son Eric.

WATCH: Simon Cowell talks about 'emotional' surprise from fiancée Lauren Silverman

Holding back tears, she proudly said on stage: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others - now I'm going to cry.

"It means so much to me as a mom for our son to have a father, and my elder son Adam to have a stepfather who is such an amazing role model in so many ways," she continued.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after accepting the award, Simon gushed about his partner ahead of their wedding. "Yes, I mean, it was very emotional. What can I say?" he said. "It was very emotional, and it brought back a lot of memories along the years, so it was good. It was a great night."

Simon and Lauren pictured on Monday night

Asked about the moment she mentioned their son, Simon replied: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him." Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind the eight-year-old is.

"He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."

There's no denying Simon's relationship with Lauren has gone from strength to strength. The Britain's Got Talent judge proposed to his girlfriend of then seven years on Christmas Eve in 2021 while on vacation in Barbados, and though he had previously insisted he would never walk down the aisle, sources claim that the last tumultuous years of the pandemic made him change his mind.

