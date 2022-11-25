Chris Moyles hints at Zara Tindall flying out to cheer on Mike on I'm a Celebrity The radio presenter broke his silence hours after his exit

Chris Moyles left the I'm a Celebrity... jungle on Thursday, and just hours later, he gave his first interview to his radio show, Radio X.

The presenter spoke extensively about the show, from how much weight he has lost in the past 20 days to who he would like to see win it.

The 48-year-old star also spoke about fellow contestant Mike Tindall and their "bromance" and has hinted that his wife Zara has plans to fly to Australia.

Speaking on Radio X, he said: "He is very quiet, and says 'yes, no' a lot with answers, and I guess to an extent, he has to be relatively guarded when it comes to his personal life for obvious reasons, but yes, we started to really bond in the process.

Chris Moyles opened up about his bromance with Mike Tindall

"What's annoying is we've been talking about going out for drinks, because he knows the Gold Coast quite well, so we've been saying 'Let's go out for few beers when we go out, I know a great bar you and me can go to, and then I know a nicer bar that we can go to with our other halves' and then it's dawned on me, I don't think we'll be going out because I don't think he is going anywhere yet, from the jungle."

He added: "We'll have to wait until we are all in the UK. But yes, he is a lovely man."

Despite Chris' words, seemingly confirming that Mike thinks his wife will be flying to Australia, it seems it may not happen as she is busy in the UK caring for their three children.

It is thought that Zara will not travel to Australia

In a sweet letter to Mike, which was read out on Sunday's episode by fellow campmate Sue Cleaver, Zara gave an update on family life back home.

It read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

