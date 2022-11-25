Who is in Mike Tindall's inner circle? See the I'm A Celebrity star's closest friends

Mike Tindall has formed an unbreakable bond with his I'm A Celebrity campmates in recent weeks as they continue to entertain viewers at home with their jungle life antics.

And with the final just around the corner, who will be waiting to greet the professional rugby player once he leaves? Find out everything about his close friends here…

James Haskell

The former rugby stars used to play for England together, and have a long history of friendship. Along with Alex Payne, they have a podcast together called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Mike even turned to James, who took part in the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity, for advice before appearing on the ITV show.

Speaking about Mike recently on Good Morning Britain, James said: "Mike is very capable, and he's a very calm guy. He doesn't suffer fools but he's much more relaxed than I am." Asked whether Mike will "mind what he says," James replied: "Yes I think so, you always do. But Mike is quite a private guy anyway. He's part of one of the most famous and best families in the world."

Alex Payne

Mike and Alex's love of rugby saw the guys come together on their hugely popular podcast, which debuted at No. 1 in the Apple charts before releasing its first episode. They launched the podcast in 2020 and now have a very impressive three million listeners and over 20 million online viewers. Alex recently spoke up about Mike's reasons for saying yes to I'm A Celebrity.

He told The Sun: "It's not like he's sitting there in a pile of money. He's a guy who's in the public eye and that’s where he earns his money. Mike's primary source of income is public speaking, and he goes out and does dinners. He's on the sporting circuit but it’s worth remembering that in the last two years there hasn't been pretty much a day's work for people in that sort of industry, entertainment and hospitality industry."

The Prince of Wales

Prince William might be related to Mike by marriage thanks to his cousin Zara. But over the years, the pair have been seen hanging out with each other - whether that's at a rugby game, family events or polo matches. The sports star previously shared details of their bond, saying the future king is a pro when it comes to sprinting. "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," he said. Mike also commented on Princess Kate's running skill, explaining: "She loves running, she can run all day. Engine!"

Ronan Keating

These unlikely friends regularly hang out at each other's homes with their families. During a recent chat with HELLO!, the Boyzone star confessed he has been there for Mike every evening when he sits down to watch the show at home. The musician said: "He's the most decent, honest, good human being. He'll always be there for the underdog, he's a hero, he's a great guy, we love him, he's a favourite in this household to win."

Ronan also revealed he was chatting to the doting dad just hours before he entered the competition, saying: "I was speaking to Mike the day before he went in when he was down in Sydney. He was in great form and he was so excited."

Iain Balshaw

Rugby star Iain was the best man at Mike's wedding to Zara back in 2011. "He's had a huge impact on the English game," the former Leeds flyer said of Mike when he retired from rugby. "Everyone talks about him bulldozing players, but he was fantastic in defence and had a great kicking game. He was a guy that if you were to pick someone in your team, he would be there." He added: "'I can't think of many players that put their body on the line the way he did. He's had an outstanding career."

James Simpson-Daniel

The former English rugby union footballer was a groomsman for Mike at the 2011 royal wedding. "I'm really proud to be a groomsman, I'll be honoured to park all the flash cars for him," he told Gloucestershire newspaper The Citizen at the time. "Balsh has got some great stories on Tins, and everyone's really looking forward to hearing them. He's a great public speaker."

