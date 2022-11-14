Why did I'm A Celeb's Chris Moyles leave BBC Radio 1 and was he sacked? The DJ hosted The Chris Moyles Show for eight years

I'm A Celeb star Chris Moyles is a household name in the UK thanks to his long broadcasting career, but is perhaps best known for his stint on BBC Radio 1.

MORE: Who is Chris Moyles girlfriend Tiffany Austin?

The radio DJ presented his own show for eight years until he was taken off the air and replaced by Nick Grimshaw. Read on to find out exactly what happened and what Chris has said on the matter…

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb 2022 line-up: Meet the contestants

Back in 2015, Chris claimed that he was sacked by Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper a year before he planned to announce his resignation from the station.

In an interview with The Sun, the 48-year-old said that he had intended to leave the show after almost ten years but was told it was time to "wrap up" his role a year before he wanted to reveal the news of his departure live on air.

"Ben called me in for a meeting and said: 'It's time. We need to wrap this up," he recalled.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity star Chris Moyles' 6-stone weight loss: before and after

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers saying same thing about Boy George as tensions rise in camp

"I'd done eight-and-a-half years. I'd decided at nine-and-half-years I'd turn the mic on one morning and say: 'When my contract runs out at Christmas, I'm not going to re-sign. I'm off.'

"That would have been ten years on the Breakfast Show. So my reaction when Ben told me was: 'You [expletive] bag, you’ve just blown my announcement by a year.'"

Chris pictured with his girlfriend Tiffany Austin

He later said in 2020: "Radio 1 is a conveyor belt, and at some time you will fall off it, because of age or not being relevant anymore.

"The story goes I was too old for the show. I was 38 when they took us off. They recently hired some DJs who were that age. The show is yours for a while – it is like renting a house for a bit."

How long was Chris Moyles on Radio 1?

Chris Moyles was on Radio 1 for eight years between 2004 and 2012, when he was replaced by DJ Nick Grimshaw, who has since left the station.

The I'm A Celeb star now hosts his own show on Radio X and has been there since 2015.

How many listeners did Chris Moyles have?

Chris Moyles drew in millions of listeners during his time at Radio 1, attracting 5.93 million at his 2004 debut before climbing to a high of 7.9 million at the start of 2010.

He now enjoys 1.2 million listeners on Radio X.

Are Dave Vitty and Chris Moyles still friends?

Dave Vitty and Chris Moyles worked together for 14 years, with Dave initially starting off as a broadcast assistant before bagging the job of head writer and then Director of Comedy.

However, when Chris' show was relaunched following his exit from Radio 1, Dave wasn't involved.

Chris and Dave worked together for 14 years

The pair are thought to have fallen out when Dave split up with his wife, Jayne Sharp, and Chris was photographed with her while on holiday soon after.

When asked if this was the reason for Dave not joining Chris at Radio X during an interview with The Guardian back in 2016, he said: "That's what people have said."

He elaborated: "We haven’t spoken in a while. It's no one's business, but everyone's business. The last time we spoke it was, 'Good luck.' 'And you.' All that. 'Wish you all the best.' 'And yourself.' 'Thanks, pal.' So… that's it. That's all I'll say on that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.