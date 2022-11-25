US soccer player Gio Reyna has some very famous parents – meet them here The Borussia Dortmund ace isn't the only soccer star...

Gio Reyna will be hoping to show off his soccer skills in USA's World Cup match against England on Friday after he was left on the bench during his team's 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday.

The 20-year-old midfielder is no stranger to the sport, and not just as a player. In fact, Gio was introduced to the game as a young child by his parents, Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan, who each had their own impressive soccer careers.

Who are Gio Reyna's parents?

Gio was born in 2002 to former soccer stars Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan. Claudio is widely considered one of the greatest players the United States has ever produced and made four World Cup appearances representing the US before retiring from international soccer on June 23, 2006.

He also played for several clubs in Europe, including Manchester City, Sunderland, and Rangers, before returning to the States to play for the New York Red Bulls in 2007.

He announced his retirement from soccer on July 16, 2008.

Claudio made four World Cup appearances

Claudio also represented the US at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gio's mom, meanwhile, enjoyed her own successful soccer career. Danielle won four national championships and played six times for the United States women's national team in the 1993 World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Gio spoke of how he is following in his parent's footsteps.

“I guess I got the best athleticism and I'd like to say I got my dad's touch and technical ability," he said.

Gio with his mom, dad, and siblings

"In terms of controlling the ball and, you know, how we dribbled and how we kind of got around the field in a way, I think we have a lot of similarities," Gio added of his dad.

"But I think my mom was more of the beast athlete, so I think I got the best of both."

Gio continued: "It's cool. It's similar kind of career paths. To be the first father, mother and son trio to have all played for the senior national team is really cool."

