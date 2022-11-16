GMA's Robin Roberts sends message against 'petty arguments' and 'disrespect' The ABC News anchor has some great words of wisdom

Robin Roberts' fans and followers don't just wait for her appearance on the morning show to share the breaking news, but also her signature appearance prior to it.

The Good Morning America anchor shares a message of morning wisdom and prayer from her dressing room each morning before the show, and her latest one was definitely a strong one.

In her latest offering, Robin spoke about finding your own path to your destiny and not letting negative thoughts and people stand in your way.

"You have to learn to walk away from petty arguments, from disrespect, from jealous people, from battles that do not matter," she stated.

At one point, she even quoted her late mother as she said: "Choose your battles wisely," at one point even feeling emotional as she looked up at the ceiling and said: "Thinking of mama!"

Fans responded with positivity to Robin's latest message as one wrote: "GM Robin & Family, when we give our battles to God, we remain in peace to be more giving, kinder & loving."

Robin spoke of finding a path against disrespect and petty arguments

Another said: "Good Morning Robin! Thanks for the wisdom! We can all use that! Have a good day," while a third added: "AMEN, I've been forgetting to choose my battles. Ugh."

The ABC News host had an equally powerful message for her Tuesday Thoughts segment as she returned to the show after a few days off to spend time with family and while dealing with laryngitis, as she said: "You may be in an unfair situation.

"You are doing the right thing but the wrong thing is happening. Don't worry because God sees the wrongs and he knows how to make up what you've been through and restore you to greater honor.

The GMA host previously talked about battling through unfair situations

"Nobody is going to know what you've been through. All they're going to see is you promoted, honored and doing great things, that's all they're going to see."

