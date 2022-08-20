GMA's Amy Robach praises 'bestie' Jamie Salazar as stylist takes maternity leave Jamie has been working with Amy for many years

Amy Robach has paid tribute to her "bestie and fashion icon" Jamie Salazar as the stylist leaves Good Morning America for maternity leave.

Jamie has been working with Amy for many years, helping Amy to explore figure-flattering silhouettes and outfits that emphasize her cool fashion sense.

But on Friday Amy took to social media to share a picture of the pair with their arms around each other. Jamie wore a yellow floral midi dress with puffed sleeves, and Amy looked sleek and casual in a sleek coral sleeveless top and white capris.

"Last day at work before baby boy Muro arrives - we are gonna miss you @jls_style - my bestie, fashion icon and most incredible mama ever!" Amy captioned the post.

"Thank you for your constant joy and compassion and thanks for bringing more beautiful humans into this world - we need them and you!"

Amy's colleague Ginger Zee, whom Jamie also styles, was among those to share their congratulations, writing: "Sending all the love."

Amy and Jamie are close friends

"I love you all so much @ajrobach and glam squad! Will miss you but be back soon!" added Jamie.

Amy's tribute comes after she just to the ABC News desk after a glorious time spent relaxing with family and friends in Greece, lounging by the beach and exploring the islands - and she wasn't alone, revealing on social media that she'd bumped into her co-star and good friend Lara Spencer while there.

The GMA star returned to work after a relaxing Greek vacation

Alongside a photo from Mykonos, she wrote: "Look who I found in Greece!"

Amy capped off her trip with a breathtaking sun-kissed selfie beside her husband Andrew Shue, posing against the jaw-dropping Athens skyline.