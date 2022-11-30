Mollie King shares heartbreak following dad's tragic death

Mollie King penned a deeply emotional social media post on Wednesday following the heartbreaking death of her father.

Over on Instagram, the songstress, 35, posted a carousel of touching photos in tribute to her doting dad.

"Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family's world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day", Mollie wrote in the caption.

She went on to say: "You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we've taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella. You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day."

The singer paid tribute to her dad

Mollie's fans raced to send heartfelt condolences with one writing: "Oh Mollie, I'm so sorry to read this. Sending you and your family so much love!!" whilst a second penned: "Sending infinite love Mollie, so glad he got to meet your girl."

"Oh darling girl- so sorry to hear this. The circle of life was too quick but glad he got to meet your darling girl," noted a third, and a fourth added: "This is heartbreaking. You have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in just days."

Mollie penned an emotional update

Mollie's deeply emotional update comes after the songstress welcomed her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad. Sharing news of Annabella's arrival, Mollie took to Instagram with the sweetest photo of her little one wrapped up in a polar bear onesie.

Captioning the sweet post, the star wrote: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love," she finished the post with a heart emoji.

Mollie shared her baby news on social media

Fans immediately sent their love to the singer, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both, she's beautiful!" and a second added: "Oh Mollie she's beautiful! Congratulations!!"

Mollie confirmed that she and Stuart were expecting their first child earlier in the year with a black-and-white photo of Stuart kissing her blossoming baby bump.

