Mollie King joins Strictly's AJ Pritchard on stage for special performance

AJ Pritchard had to hide his nerves on Tuesday night when he reunited with former Strictly Come Dancing partner Mollie King. It was a very special evening for AJ, who was performing his new show Get On The Floor in front of Mollie, as well as his friends Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara. In a backstage video that Mollie shared on Instagram, she said: "We're here at AJ's show, he's about to go on and we're so excited." AJ then replied: "I'm so nervous right now actually, I feel like how you must have felt on the show [Strictly]." During the performance, AJ brought an unsuspecting Mollie onto the stage to take part in a Charleston Challenge! Sharing a photo of the pair together afterwards, Mollie wrote: "The best night seeing @aj11ace on his first ever solo tour! I still can’t believe you got me up on stage…"

AJ also shared the same sweet photo, along with the caption: "YES @mollieking... you killed that Charleston Challenge !! My Winner... thank you for supporting my first UK Tour x." Fans quickly became obsessed with the reunited pair, with one writing: "Favourite Strictly couple ever." Another commented: "You taught her well," while a third cheekily added: "You two need your heads knocking together! Why aren't you a couple??"

There was much speculation around Mollie and AJ's close friendship after taking part in the show together and reaching the semi-finals in 2017. They still regularly meet up at events and share a laugh, and Mollie revealed she was slightly "jealous" at AJ's latest dance partner Lauren Steadman. She told the Daily Mail: "I wish I could do Strictly every year of my life, it's just the most magical experience, you just get completely into the bubble of it!"

We wonder if this means she'll be joining AJ on stage again?

