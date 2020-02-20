Greg James has finally been freed after he was 'kidnapped' during Tuesday's BRIT Awards in what turned out to be a very elaborate prank. The Radio 1 DJ missed two of his morning breakfast shows after he was locked up in a secret white room with no windows. Listeners were given clues to his location and eventually cracked the mystery revealing he was at the top of The Shard, London. When Greg finally unlocked the door to his makeshift room inside the Shangri-La Hotel, his kidnappers were unmasked as Alan Carr and Mollie King!

Sharing photos of the moment he was freed on Instagram, Greg wrote: "It’s DONE! Oh my god. The most ludicrous load of nonsense. Alan Carr and Mollie King got me taken from the Brits, captured me for 40 hours and it turns out I was in a box in a hotel room IN THE SHARD. You cracked it. I need a bath. Thank you for being detectives." Mollie's motivation for the prank turned out be simple revenge after Greg duped her in a hide and seek challenge on the radio station last year. Alan joked his reason was pure hatred. He told Greg: "I hate you. I'm doing this out of malice and spite."

Greg James was 'kidnapped' after the BRITs

Greg disappointed listeners on Wednesday when he failed to show up for his show after his night of partying at the BRITs. The 34-year-old radio presenter was replaced on his breakfast show - which starts at 6.30am - by fellow DJ and I'm A Celebrity star, Adele Roberts, who was already hosting her own early show from 4am. Unimpressed, Adele told listeners Greg was "a dirty little no-show" as the team tried to track him down.

Greg James' 'kidnappers' unveiled as Alan Carr and Mollie King

However, later on in the day, fellow colleague Clara Amfo revealed on her show that Greg's disappearance was planned all along. Playing a short audio clip, Greg said: "I have been taken... I was taken from the BRITs last night. I was at an after-party and I was taken and I'm locked away. It was really busy, it got really busy, it must have been an hour and half in, I got bundled out the back door, a blindfold was put on me and I was put in a car." He added: "It's so hazy because...and you can hear it in my voice. I had a lot of wine."

