Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have much more in common than Good Morning America, and long before they sparked a reported romance, they were great friends.

The pair - who are both still married to other people - are now believed to be in a relationship after cozy photos of them surfaced from a recent vacation.

But what sparked the switch from a platonic friendship to a romantic one?

The TV hosts share the set of the popular ABC show, but when the camera stops rolling their comradery doesn’t.

Amy and T.J. have always had great chemistry on GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and last year they partnered up away from the cameras too.

The mother-of-two revealed T.J. had become her new running partner and shared a series of photos on Instagram of them heading off for a jog in April 2021.

Amy and T.J. bonded over marathon training

They then began regularly updating fans on their sporting antics as they trained for hours together to get marathon ready.

Fans loved seeing them getting along in real life and wrote: "I love this so much. Congrats to the best anchor partnership on any show - and of course with Dr. Ashton."

The couple have also bonded over their shared sense of humor as they regularly ridicule one another on screen - much to the delight of their viewers.

The pair have a great connection on-screen

Page Six reported their romance began in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together.

The pair completed the 26.2 miles in early November, starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park. They ran side-by-side, and posed together at the finish line.

The Daily Mail broke the news and published pictures of Amy and T.J. in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Amy is still married to Andrew Shue

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car, and another snapshot of them holding hands in a vehicle.

Both presenters have since deleted their Instagram accounts.

Amy has two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh, and she has also been a stepmother to her husband, Andrew Shue's three sons.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.

