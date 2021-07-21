Lara Spencer's daughter is her double in rare family photo The star is a mom of two

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer is a doting mom to two children, and in a rare photo with her daughter, Katharine, the pair looked like twins!

The star sat with her daughter in an outside seating area, as they both beamed at the camera while touching shoulders.

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery at family home

The presenter looked so elegant in a stunning patterned dress, while her daughter looked incredible in a plain white mini-dress.

The 52-year-old left a beautiful tribute to her daughter, as she wrote: "Embracing every second I have with this one….. hot lacrosse fields and all."

Fans went wild in the comments, and posted several lovely messages to Lara and her daughter. "So pretty, enjoy your summer and your lovely daughter, they sure do grow up way too fast," said one.

A second added: "You two look like sisters," while a third commented: "What a gorgeous picture of you two."

The pair looked like twins!

One fan was worried that Lara had left GMA, but the presenter assured them they'd be back in the studio and was just enjoying some time with her family.

The presenter and her family have recently enjoyed a small vacation together, and Lara and her daughter grabbed fans' attention when they performed a jaw-dropping stunt.

She shared bikini-clad footage of the pair stood on the end of a giant cliff before they nervously took the plunge into the blue water below.

She captioned the post: "Does it look as high as it felt? Thought I could show my daughter how it was done from back in my diving days…. Turns out cliff diving is *not* "just like riding a bike". #6meters #motherdaughter."

Lara is mom to Katharine and son Duff, who she had with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star has been spending time with her family

And Lara had every reason to be proud of her son back in May after he graduated from high school.

Lara's own mom turned up for the event, and in a post capturing the occasion, the star was full of praise for her family.

"So lucky to have mom with us to watch Duff graduate," she gushed. "We are bursting with pride and filled with love for @brunswickschool and all the boys who made the very best of their senior year in a year like no other. #classof2021"

