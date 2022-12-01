GMA's Amy Robach and husband's alternative living arrangement revealed The star is reported to now be in a relationship with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, have amassed a stunning property portfolio over their 12-year marriage, but they reportedly unloaded their New York apartment just days before photos of the GMA host surfaced with her co-star, T.J. Holmes.

Multiple outlets have reported that Amy and Andrew put the home on the market back in September and it sold for $5.2 million.

It's now unclear where the pair are living, but the update comes amid claims that Amy is in a relationship with T.J., who is also still married.

Page Six reported their romance began in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together.

The pair completed the 26.2 miles in early November, starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park. They ran side-by-side, and posed together at the finish line.

The Daily Mail broke the news and published pictures of Amy and T.J. in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Amy and T.J. bonded over marathon

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car, and another snapshot of them holding hands in a vehicle.

The publication alleged that both Amy and T.J. split from their respective partners in August. They have since deleted their Instagram accounts, too.

Amy has two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh, and she has also been a stepmother to Andrew's three sons.

Amy and Andrew have reportedly parted ways

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.

In 2021 it emerged that the pair had become running partners when Amy shared a series of photos on Instagram of them heading off for a jog.

"Got another running partner," she captioned the image of them back-to-back in their sweats.

