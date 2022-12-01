T.J. Holmes' tribute to wife Marilee Fiebig goes viral after affair reports with Amy Robach surface The presenter celebrated ten years of marriage with a sweet post

Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes shut down his social media accounts on Wednesday, after pictures of him and his GMA co-anchor Amy Robach surfaced, showing them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' weddings photos: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

Hours after the pictures were released by the Daily Mail, a tribute posted by T.J. back in 2020 to his wife Marilee Fiebig went viral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look inside Amy Robach's family home

The presenter was celebrating his tenth wedding anniversary to Marilee at the time, and alongside two stunning pictures of her, one showing her on their wedding day and another more recent one, he wrote: "This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but… 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me for the past 10 years.

READ: Amy Robach's stunning daughters look just like her in exceptionally rare photo

TRENDING: Amy Robach and T.J Holmes' sweet off-screen relationship revealed

"That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the dooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch."

T.J Holmes joined the GMA team back in 2014

He continued: "If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me for another 10 days, I'd be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y'all. And I, T.J. Holmes, do solemnly swear… that I… was HER #decadechallenge."

Fans were quick to react to the post, many expressing their shock at the turn of events.

"This is so crazy I can't wrap my head around it. How do people be so in love… and then just cheat? Like they confess their heart out, 'oh I love him/her, I can't do without. I would die for...' then be like 'can we hang out?' Marriage is really a big sacrifice," one commented.

.

Both T.J. and Amy have reportedly separated from their partners

Another added: "Where is her community? She should've left after this post."

T.J and Atlanta-area attorney, Marilee married in March 2010 in Memphis, Tennessee. In November 2012, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Sabine, was born in January 2013.

Read more HELLO! US stories here.