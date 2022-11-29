Jenna Bush Hager praised by fans for her relatability after fashion mishap Not always picture perfect!

Stars, they're just like us! Jenna Bush Hager unknowingly proved her relatability on social media, and fans could not get enough of it.

Though the star is surely accustomed to having to present her most put together self every morning as she hosts 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna alongside Hoda Kotb, she accidentally revealed that it's not always possible.

Jenna took to the Read with Jenna official Instagram account to announce December's upcoming book pick, and as some fans expressed their excitement, some couldn't help but focus on something entirely different.

As the morning show host announced that the next book her book club would be reading would be The Secret History by Donna Tartt, who also authored The Goldfinch, she inadvertently pleased fans as they were able to see none other than her lack of a polished manicure.

The relatable photo sees Jenna excitedly hold up the book towards the camera, and as she wrote about it being one of her favorite books of all time, fans couldn't help but notice her manicure had gone awry.

What used to be a perfect red manicure in tune with the holiday season was no more, as the mom-of-three was missing nail polish on both her ring and pointer fingers.

Fans loved seeing a more "real" side to the star

As fans took to the comments to praise her for her good book choice, others praised her for showing that she can't always stay on top of her beauty routine.

One follower wrote: "Explain the nails young lady," with a laughing emoji, adding: "I just love me some Jenna!!" as a second commenter endearingly said: "I love that you didn't cover up your nails for this pic. It shows how real you are. It's also a symbol of how busy and selfless you are."

Jenna had her red nails done for an event on 17 November

Another one added: "My favorite thing is your nails look just like mine! Half done! Thank you for being a real person!" to which the best-selling author confessed: "LOLOLOL. Just noticed. Not a great look."

She couldn't quite escape the comments about her nails, and a fourth fan said: "Pssss! You need some nail polish, on your left hand!" and she replied with: "I sure do! Ha!"

