Jenna Bush Hager shares unseen family photos in honor of 41st birthday The Today with Hoda and Jenna host gave an insight into her home life

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her 41st birthday on 25 November, marking the occasion by sharing a collection of private photos.

The photos, posted on Jenna's Instagram Stories gave an insight into her home life, with the images showing The Today with Hoda and Jenna host posing on the floor with her three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

In the heartwarming photos, Jenna and her husband Henry cuddled up to their offspring, proving that family is everything.

Another snap showed the family tucking into dinner at a long dining table.

Jenna gave further insight into her family earlier this month, speaking on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna on 15 November, the host opened up about what her parents, the former president and First Lady, are really like.

Jenna Bush Hager with her husband and children

The two hosts were discussing being a "cool mom" and relationships with their children, which prompted Hoda to ask what the former First Lady was really like as a mom.

While she may seem quite "prim and proper," Jenna revealed her mother was actually quite calm, and cool too!

Jenna Bush Hager's family all ate together at home

Despite the pressure and scrutiny a First Lady often faces, she said: "She was the most calm, we couldn't even understand it, we could not rattle her."

