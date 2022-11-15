Jenna Bush Hager explains why George W. Bush and Laura Bush are not what you'd expect as parents The star attested to the former President's calm behavior

While it may sound quite intimidating to some for the President and First Lady of the United States to be your parents, like in the case of Jenna Bush Hager, she insists they were nowhere near as tough as they might seem.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shocks with confession about dad George W. Bush and her childhood - details

The star grew up with two presidents as both her father and grandfather, and while one could think it comes with its fair share of rules and lots of strictness, she maintains her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, were the opposite.

Speaking on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna on 15 November, the host opened up about what her parents are really like.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager make emotional comeback

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have contrasting opinions during hilarious discussion on Today

The two hosts were discussing being a "cool mom" and relationships with their children, which prompted Hoda to ask what the former First Lady was really like as a mom.

While she may seem quite "prim and proper," Jenna revealed she was actually quite calm, and cool too! Despite the pressure and scrutiny a First Lady often faces, she said: "She was the most calm, we couldn't even understand it, we could not rattle her."

She explained that she was both Jenna and her sister Barbara Bush's "steady rock," though she admitted she would definitely have instances of trying to be too cool.

Jenna grew up between her family's estate in Texas and the White House

The host recalled: "There were times when she would try to be kind of cool, she's going to disagree, but there were times we would go to Florida for the Rangers – the baseball spring training – and we'd be like walking around with her, and she'd be like 'Girls, look, there's some cute boys. Look, Barbara and Jenna, they're cute!' Like we were supposed to go up and be like, 'Hi! Wanna hang?'"

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager make 'big announcement' concerning change to show

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's husband Henry makes rare social media appearance in peak form

This isn't the first time she opens up about her parents' lack of tough rules, and speaking on another episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna on 19 October, she revealed the "long leash" her parents actually had her on.

Both her parents have previously visited Today studios

Speaking of their rules around dating boys, she said: "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were… I mean they were not strict."

She explained: "I mean they didn't want to let me go on a 'car date' but then they caught me on a 'car date' and they were like, 'Fine,' you know." The best-selling author added: "They just gave us a very long leash."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.